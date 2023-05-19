Paul Nolan, a member of the Citadel Biology Department in Charleston SC, has passed away – Updated Obituary

Update: Paul Nolan Obituary

Paul Nolan, Charleston SC, Citadel Biology Department Member has died

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Nolan, a longtime member of The Citadel Biology Department. Nolan passed away on July 21st in Charleston, South Carolina, at the age of 63.

A Life Dedicated to Science and Education

Paul Nolan was a highly respected member of The Citadel community. He joined the biology department in 1993 and quickly became an integral part of the faculty. Nolan was known for his expertise in ecology and environmental science and was a mentor to many students over the years.

Nolan earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Scranton in 1980. He went on to earn his Master of Science in Biology from Villanova University in 1987 and his Ph.D. in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from the University of Connecticut in 1992.

Nolan’s research focused on the ecology of wetlands and the impact of human activity on these important ecosystems. He was a dedicated scientist who was committed to using his research to improve the way we manage and protect our natural resources.

A Passion for Teaching and Mentorship

In addition to his research, Paul Nolan was a beloved teacher and mentor to many students at The Citadel. Nolan was known for his engaging teaching style and his ability to inspire his students to pursue careers in science and environmental conservation.

Nolan was also a mentor to many students who went on to pursue graduate degrees in ecology and environmental science. He was a generous and supportive mentor who always made time for his students and was committed to helping them achieve their goals.

A Legacy of Excellence

Paul Nolan’s contributions to The Citadel and the field of ecology will be remembered for many years to come. His research and teaching have had a profound impact on the lives of his students and on our understanding of the natural world.

Nolan’s passing is a great loss to The Citadel community and to the field of ecology. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues, students, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Final Thoughts

Paul Nolan’s passing is a reminder of the important work that scientists and educators do every day. His dedication to his research and his students was an inspiration to all who knew him.

We extend our deepest condolences to Paul Nolan’s family, friends, and colleagues. We will always remember him as a brilliant scientist, a passionate teacher, and a true friend to all who knew him.

