Paul O’Grady, 67, dead.

Unfortunately, comedian and broadcaster Paul O’Grady has passed away at the age of 67. Although the news of his death was unexpected, it is comforting to know that he passed away peacefully. O’Grady was a beloved personality in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning over four decades. He was known for his quick wit, infectious laughter, and kind heart.

Throughout his career, O’Grady made a name for himself as a comedian, television presenter, and author. He first gained recognition in the 1980s as his drag alter-ego, Lily Savage. O’Grady then went on to host his own talk show, The Paul O’Grady Show, which aired for over a decade. He also presented a number of documentaries and travel shows, showcasing his many talents as both a presenter and storyteller.

Despite his success, O’Grady never forgot where he came from. He was born and raised in Birkenhead, Merseyside, and was proud of his working-class roots. In his autobiography, At My Mother’s Knee, he wrote about his childhood and the strong bond he shared with his family. He was honest and candid about his upbringing and his struggles with mental health, which endeared him to his fans even more.

O’Grady was also passionate about animal welfare and was a vocal advocate for animal rights. He was known to have rescued several dogs and cats over the years, including one of his beloved dogs, Buster. He often spoke about the importance of adopting pets from shelters and giving them a second chance at a happy life.

As news of his passing spreads, tributes have been pouring in from fans and colleagues alike. Many have shared their favorite moments from his shows and praised him for his kindness and generosity. O’Grady will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him, but his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched throughout his career. Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady.

Source : @TimesRadio



The comedian and broadcaster Paul O'Grady has died "unexpectedly but peacefully", at the age of 67. pic.twitter.com/6IjfrnYNWZ — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) March 29, 2023