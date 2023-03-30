“Paul O’Grady, 67, dies. Famed as Lily Savage.”

At the age of 67, Paul O’Grady passed away. He commenced his career in entertainment during the 1970s, originating from Birkenhead, performing as his Liverpool-inspired drag persona, Lily Savage. Eventually, he ventured into the world of television.

There is sad news for fans of the British entertainment industry as beloved performer Paul O’Grady has passed away at the age of 67. Born in Birkenhead, O’Grady first made a name for himself in the 1970s with his iconic scouse drag alter ego, Lily Savage. With a quick wit and irreverent sense of humor, O’Grady quickly became a fixture on the UK cabaret scene.

But it was in television that O’Grady found his true calling. He first rose to national prominence in the 1990s with his chat show The Big Breakfast, before going on to host numerous other successful programs, including his own talk show, The Paul O’Grady Show, and the heartwarming reality series For the Love of Dogs.

O’Grady’s warmth, humor, and compassion won him legions of fans across the UK and beyond. He was a beloved figure in the LGBTQ+ community, using his platform to advocate for acceptance and equality. He was also a vocal supporter of animal welfare causes, often dedicating his television shows to showcasing the amazing work done by animal charities and shelters.

Fans and fellow entertainers alike have been quick to pay tribute to O’Grady on social media, with many sharing their favorite memories of the star. O’Grady’s passing marks the end of an era in British entertainment, but his legacy will always be remembered and celebrated by those who loved him.

Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady. You will be deeply missed, but your humor, kindness, and talent will live on.

