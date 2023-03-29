Paul O’Grady, 67, dies unexpectedly. #RIPPaulOGrady

At the age of 67, Paul O’Grady has passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully,” as announced by his partner. O’Grady, renowned for his iconic portrayal of drag queen Lily Savage, had recently played the character of Miss Hannigan in the @edinplayhouse production of Annie, which took place just last week. #HeartNews @edinplayhouse

Paul O’Grady, the iconic performer and entertainer, has died at the age of 67. According to his partner, the news of his passing comes unexpectedly but peacefully. The loss of the beloved star has shocked and saddened fans across the world, as O’Grady was known as one of the most likeable and hilarious personalities in the entertainment industry.

O’Grady first rose to prominence as the drag queen Lily Savage, performing at cabaret nights and clubs across the UK. He soon became a household name after appearing on TV in shows such as The Big Breakfast and Blankety Blank. O’Grady was known for his quick wit and razor-sharp sarcasm, which endeared him to audiences and made him one of the most popular entertainers of the time.

In recent years, O’Grady had continued to work as a performer and TV personality, with regular appearances on chat shows and game shows. Fans were delighted to see him take on the role of Miss Hannigan in the recent Edinburgh Playhouse production of Annie, which ran to critical acclaim.

The news of O’Grady’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, friends, and colleagues. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of the star and express their condolences to his loved ones.

One user wrote: “Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady. You were truly one of a kind and brought so much joy to so many. You will be sorely missed.” Another added: “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady was a legend and will always be remembered as one of the funniest performers of our time.”

O’Grady’s legacy as an entertainer and performer is vast, and his impact on the world of comedy and cabaret will be felt for years to come. His passing is a loss not only to his loved ones but to the wider entertainment industry and the millions of fans who loved him.

Source : @HeartScotNews



