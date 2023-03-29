Paul O’Grady, 67, passed away. #RIPPaulOgrady

It is with great sorrow to hear of Paul O’Grady’s passing at 67 years old. Our hearts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as an incredible and talented comedian. #RestInPeacePaulOgrady

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Paul O’Grady, who died at the age of 67. Paul was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry and his humor and talent will be missed by many.

Paul was a versatile entertainer who made his mark on both radio and television. He was known for his comedic timing, his ability to improvise, and his quick wit. His signature show, The Paul O’Grady Show, was a hit with audiences for many years and showcased his unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He also hosted the popular game show Blankety Blank, where he displayed his comedic chops alongside a revolving panel of celebrity guests.

But Paul was more than just a funny man. He was also a dedicated animal rights activist, and in recent years he became a prominent ambassador for animal welfare causes. He used his platform to speak out against animal cruelty and to raise awareness of the importance of responsible pet ownership. His passion for animals was evident in his TV series, For the Love of Dogs, where he showcased the joys and challenges of working with rescue dogs.

Paul was a beloved friend and mentor to many in the entertainment industry, and his passing has left a void that will not soon be filled. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Although Paul may be gone, his legacy lives on through the laughter and joy he brought to so many. We will always remember him as a larger-than-life personality with a heart of gold. Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady.

