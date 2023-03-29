Paul O’Grady, 67, suddenly passes.

At the age of 67, Paul O’Grady, the renowned entertainer, has passed away unexpectedly. Over a span of more than thirty years, he had an illustrious career.
Source : @BBCNWT
