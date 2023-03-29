Paul O’Grady, beloved presenter and comedian, passed away at 67, unexpectedly but peacefully.

It is with heavy hearts to inform that Paul O’Grady, a highly cherished presenter and comedian, has passed away at 67 years old. His passing occurred on Tuesday evening, unexpectedly but peacefully.

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of beloved presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady. The news came as a shock to many, as the 67-year-old entertainer passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday evening. Despite the sudden nature of his death, it has been reported that he passed away peacefully.

Paul O’Grady was a household name in the UK entertainment industry, known for both his wit and his warm personality. He began his career as a drag queen in the 1970s, adopting the persona of Lily Savage, before transitioning to television presenting in the 1990s. He hosted a number of popular shows over the years, including his self-titled talk show and the revived version of Blind Date.

News of O’Grady’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow entertainers alike. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of the entertainer, praising his kindness, humour and undeniable talent. Some have shared anecdotes about their interactions with O’Grady, recalling how he made them feel seen and valued.

O’Grady’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing those we love while we still have them. His contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to live on through the memories and laughter he brought to so many people.

While the circumstances of his death remain uncertain, it is clear that Paul O’Grady will be deeply missed by all who knew him and by the many fans who grew to love him over the course of his career. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.

Source : @BBCSurrey



Sad news… The much loved presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67. He passed “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening. pic.twitter.com/nCaTW6xaR7— BBC Radio Surrey (@BBCSurrey) March 29, 2023

Sad news… The much loved presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67.

He passed "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening. pic.twitter.com/nCaTW6xaR7 — BBC Radio Surrey (@BBCSurrey) March 29, 2023