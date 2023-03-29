“Paul O’Grady, beloved TV host, dies at 67 “

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of beloved entertainer, Paul O’Grady, who has passed away at the age of 67. We fondly remember his wit, charm, and infectious humor that brought joy to so many. Paul will always hold a special place in our hearts and his legacy will continue to bring laughter to future generations. Rest in peace, Paul.

A special newsletter has been released dedicated to the memory of the late Paul O’Grady, who passed away at the age of 67. The British television presenter, comedian and author was a much-loved figure across the UK, known for his dry wit, infectious personality and penchant for animal welfare causes.

Born in Birkenhead in 1955, O’Grady first rose to prominence as his drag queen alter-ego, Lily Savage, on the stand-up comedy circuit in the 1980s. He gained widespread recognition in the 1990s with his own chat show, The Paul O’Grady Show, where he interviewed a range of celebrities and showcased his unique blend of humour and heart.

In later years, O’Grady became a passionate advocate for animal welfare, using his platform to raise awareness and funds for animal charities across the UK. He was a vocal supporter of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and wrote a number of books about his own beloved pets.

Tributes to O’Grady have poured in since news of his passing, with fans and fellow celebrities alike remembering him as a kind, generous and hilarious individual. His legacy will continue to live on through his numerous television appearances, charity work, and the memories he has left behind for those who knew him.

While many mourn the loss of such an iconic figure, it is important to remember the joy and laughter that O’Grady brought into the world during his lifetime. His legacy serves as a reminder of the power of humor and compassion, and the ways in which we can all make a positive impact in the lives of those around us.

