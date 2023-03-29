Paul O’Grady died at 67. RIP.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul O’Grady at the age of 67. Join us on @BBCRadioKent this morning as we remember his awe-inspiring life and invite your tributes.

Unfortunately, the world wakes up to the devastating news that Paul O’Grady has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67. A multitude of fans worldwide have expressed their sympathies for Paul’s family and friends, along with paying tribute to his incredible life.

Paul O’Grady was a beloved British television personality who is widely regarded as one of the country’s most remarkable entertainers. He first came into the public eye in the late 1980s with his drag queen character, Lily Savage, which made him a household name. He continued to entertain audiences worldwide with his wit, humour and warm charm for several decades.

Throughout his career, Paul O’Grady was recognised for his exceptional work in the entertainment industry, receiving numerous awards and accolades. He was a popular host on two successful programmes – ‘The Paul O’Grady Show’ and ‘Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs’ – that were watched and adored by millions of viewers.

Paul’s warm personality and quick wit made him a beloved figure not only in the United Kingdom but internationally. His performances were unforgettable and left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who watched him. He was known for his generous spirit, compassion and love of animals.

Today, fans and industry colleagues are dusting off their trophies and memories of the impact O’Grady had on them. One of his most notable qualities was his love for animals, and helped bring attention to animal welfare issues through his animal sanctuary, which he set up in Kent. Not only was it a place for them to live, but a witness to his incredible charity work.

We take this opportunity to pay tribute to a true icon of the entertainment industry, a man that brought a smile to many faces and warmed the hearts of those who had the pleasure of meeting him. Paul O’Grady will forever be remembered as a true legend, and his memory will undoubtedly live on in our hearts forever.

