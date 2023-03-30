Paul O’Grady dies at 67, RIP

It’s with great sadness to learn that the extraordinary Paul O’Grady has passed away at the young age of 67. He was a remarkable, exceptionally gifted and humorous individual, with a heart of gold. Moreover, he was an avid supporter of dogs and ran an exceptional show, @RealPOGDogs, advocating for the welfare of pets at @Battersea_. His passing is a substantial loss and he will be missed.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the beloved Paul O’Grady, who has touched the hearts of millions with his talent and humor. The news of his death at the young age of 67 has come as a shock to everyone, and his admirers around the world are mourning this great loss.

Paul O’Grady was a shining star in the entertainment industry who left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He was famously warm-hearted and had an uncanny ability to bring joy to even the most difficult of situations. His immense talent and larger-than-life personality made him a favorite with many, and his legacy will endure for years to come.

Aside from his impressive career as a comedian, Paul was also a passionate animal rights activist and a devoted dog-lover. He used his platform to raise awareness about the plight of shelter dogs and to advocate for their rights. His show, @RealPOGDogs, was a great success and helped to support the incredible work of the renowned animal rescue organization, @Battersea_. His tireless efforts to improve the lives of these amazing animals will never be forgotten.

Paul’s passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. His loss is felt deeply by all who knew him and by his countless fans around the world. His infectious laughter and incredible sense of humor will continue to be cherished, and his memory will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

In this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends, as well as to all those whose lives he touched. We take comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with the many furry friends who preceded him to the Rainbow Bridge, and that his spirit will continue to shine on, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, Paul. You will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.

Oh no, such sad news to wake up to that the magnificent Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67. What a warm-hearted, hugely talented and funny man he was. Plus a dog-lover of course, with his brilliant show @RealPOGDogs supporting @Battersea_. Such a loss & gone too young 😔 pic.twitter.com/N8ckS1ZRsc — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) March 29, 2023