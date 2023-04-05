Paul O’Grady Ignored Health Concerns

Concerns about Paul O’Grady’s health were not heeded, as he chose not to listen.

Christopher Biggins Talks About His Long Friendship with Paul O’Grady

Christopher Biggins, the veteran actor and comedian, has recently revealed the details of his long-standing friendship with fellow entertainer, Paul O’Grady. The pair has been close friends for over forty years, after having met in the 1970s.

The Beginnings of Their Friendship

Biggins first met O’Grady (then known as his drag persona, Lily Savage) at a cabaret show in London. Biggins was immediately taken with O’Grady’s talent and humor and the two became fast friends. Over the years, they have maintained a close relationship, regularly appearing on each other’s television shows and collaborating on various projects.

Concerns About Paul O’Grady’s Health

Recently, there has been growing concern over Paul O’Grady’s health, after he reportedly collapsed at his home due to a heart attack. According to reports, O’Grady was rushed to hospital, where he received treatment and underwent surgery.

Biggins has since spoken out about his concerns for his friend’s health, stating that he is worried about the toll that O’Grady’s hectic schedule has taken on his wellbeing. He has urged his friend to slow down and take some time to rest and recover.

A Versatile Entertainer

Paul O’Grady is known for his versatility as an entertainer, having made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian, actor, and television presenter. He first rose to fame in the 1990s, with his drag persona Lily Savage, before moving on to host his own talk show, The Paul O’Grady Show, and later, the revival of the popular gameshow, Blind Date.

Despite his success, O’Grady has had to overcome a number of health issues over the years, including a heart attack in 2006, which caused him to take a break from television and focus on his recovery.

The Importance of Friendship

For Christopher Biggins, his friendship with Paul O’Grady has been a source of strength and comfort over the years. The two have been through many ups and downs together, and Biggins has always been there to support O’Grady through his struggles.

Reflecting on their friendship, Biggins notes that “it’s important to have people in your life who you can rely on and who will always be there for you, no matter what. Paul and I have been fortunate enough to have that kind of friendship.”

As Paul O’Grady continues to recover from his health scare, there is no doubt that he will have the support of his friend, Christopher Biggins, by his side.