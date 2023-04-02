Paul O’Grady, the multi-talented performer, who rose to stardom portraying the bold, cigarette-smoking, and bleached-blonde persona of Lily Savage.

Paul O’Grady, the multifaceted showman who gained celebrity status as the gutsy, chain-smoking, bleached-blonde alter-ego, Lily Savage, has passed away.

Paul O’Grady, who passed away at the age of 67, gained fame in the 1990s as his alter ego, Lily Savage. Originally a south London drag act in gay pubs, he established Lily Savage as one of the most popular figures on mainstream television, hosting programmes like Blankety Blank and The Lily Savage Show. Paul abandoned the character in his mid-forties and became the presenter of various television and radio shows in the 2000s.

Paul first appeared as Lily in 1985, when he was supplementing his income as a social worker by serving drinks at a gay pub in Vauxhall, south London. He was unimpressed by the drag acts he saw singing repetitive covers of Shirley Bassey songs and created Lily Savage, the brassy, chain-smoking trollop with a Scouse accent who admitted to having dabbled in “the oldest profession”. Lily would regale her audience with stories of her family history, describing herself as a single mother with a son in Risley Remand Centre, a daughter with a baby of her own, and a whippet called Queenie (who was incontinent). Audiences loved Lily’s brazen vulgarity, and she became a regular feature in light entertainment on television.

Paul’s act differed from the more matronly Danny La Rue and Dame Edna. Lily was a wholeheartedly working-class, an “urban slapper” with laddered tights and PVC mini-skirts who delighted in giving intimate details of her sordid sex life, then describing a trip to Lourdes where she went to get her verruca cured.

Paul sought to diversify away from Savage, starring in the BBC sitcom Eyes Down and presenting ITV’s daytime chat show The Paul O’Grady Show. He moved to rival Channel 4, where the show was rebranded as The New Paul O’Grady Show and ran until 2015. On stage, he appeared in several Royal Variety shows and became a regular on the provincial pantomime circuit. He fronted a popular series about dogs on television and found a berth hosting a weekend show on Radio 2.

Paul had a love of animals and the countryside, which he developed from his childhood visits to his father’s family farm in Ireland. He was born into a working-class Irish family in Tranmere and was sent to Redcourt St Anselm’s, a now-defunct private prep school in Birkenhead run by the Christian Brothers. Paul failed the 11-plus and moved to Blessed Edmund Campion RC Secondary Modern and Corpus Christi High Schools. In his early years, he had a casual affair with a woman in the court collection office ten years his senior, which produced his daughter, Sharyn.

Lily Savage drew on Paul’s memories of growing up on Merseyside for much of her character. Family weddings were a particularly good source of “Lilies.” After technical college, Paul joined the Department of Social Security, then worked in a hotel in London. He returned to Liverpool when the hotel called the police after he “borrowed” a bottle of Campari to take to a party. He then worked in a variety of jobs, including as a trainee assistant clerk at Liverpool magistrates’ court, where he appeared in a favourite red corduroy jacket and pink tie. During this period, he had met many Lilies who were deprived families, and he couldn’t help but like them for it.

Paul retired his Lily Savage persona in the 2000s and later became a champion for animal welfare. Despite his fame, Paul never forgot his roots, and his persona was heavily influenced by his upbringing on Merseyside. He has left a legacy as a beloved entertainer and an animal lover.