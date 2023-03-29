Paul O’Grady, TV star and creator of Lily Savage, passed away at 67. #RIPPaulOgrady

Deeply astonished and devastated to learn about the demise of #PaulOGrady at 67 years of age. Being a television icon, his most remarkable achievement was #LilySavage and he had hosted various other programs that enthralled the masses. #RestInPeacePaulOgrady

Unfortunately, the news of Paul O’Grady’s passing has left many shocked and saddened. The beloved TV star, who was 67 years old, left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with his larger-than-life personality and iconic character, Lily Savage. Through his many shows, such as “The Paul O’Grady Show” and “Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs,” he brought joy and laughter to countless viewers.

O’Grady’s career spanned over four decades, beginning in the 1980s as a drag act in London’s gay clubs. However, it wasn’t until he created his alter ego, Lily Savage, that he truly found success. With her outrageous outfits and quick wit, Savage became one of the most beloved characters on British television. She even had her own sitcom, “Lily Savage’s Blankety Blank,” which ran from 1997 to 1999.

But beyond his on-screen work, O’Grady was also a dedicated animal rights activist. His passion for animal welfare was evident in his popular show, “For the Love of Dogs,” where he helped rescue and rehome dogs from across the UK. He also campaigned tirelessly for charities such as Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and the Dogs Trust.

In light of his passing, tributes have poured in from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Comedian Miranda Hart tweeted, “So sad to hear about the passing of Paul O’Grady. He was a true talent and a wonderful human being. RIP.” Actor David Tennant also paid tribute, saying, “So sad to hear about Paul O’Grady. Such a huge talent and a real gentleman. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Overall, it’s clear that Paul O’Grady was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry and beyond. His contributions as a performer and animal rights activist will continue to be remembered and celebrated for years to come. Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady.

