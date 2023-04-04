Paul O’Grady’s Funeral Plans: No Jolly Nonsense

In 2017, Paul O’Grady made plans for his own funeral and humorously declared that he did not want any cheerful festivities.

Paul O’Grady Shared His Funeral Plans Six Years Before His Passing

Late comedian and Lily Savage star Paul O’Grady may have left this world, but his contribution to the entertainment industry and his unwavering humor continue to live on. In fact, he even shared his funeral plans six years before his passing. In an interview with The Mirror in 2015, O’Grady spoke of his funeral wishes in detail, which included “a lot of fuss” to be made.

The Funeral Plans of the Late Comedian

O’Grady expressed that he wanted his casket to be “draped in the flags of St. George, St. Patrick, and St. Andrew” and requested the presence of an Irish piper to play “Toss The Feathers” at the entrance of the crematorium. He also mentioned that he wants his famous alter ego, Lily Savage, to make an appearance with friends Cilla Black and Dale Winton, and his beloved pet dogs Buster and Olga, who he refers to as his children.

The emotional send-off, as envisioned by O’Grady, would witness the gathering of all his friends, family, colleagues, and supporters who have touched his life. He said, “I would like everyone to be truly miserable and weep like widows,” which was typical of his humorous yet poignant style of speaking. He even envisioned hiring a “drag act” to perform at his funeral, adding that “I want a West End production if possible.”

The beloved comedian had a heart for animal rights activism, and he wanted his funeral to reflect this side of his interest. At the end of the service, he requested that his ashes be placed with the remains of his dogs, whom he regarded as his children, on a bench facing the Thames so that his pet-loving friends could sit and talk to him. The bench was part of a pet cemetery that he started, called the Battersea Pet Cemetery, which became a fitting tribute to his love for all things furry.

Final Thoughts

The funeral plans that Paul O’Grady shared six years before his death offer a glimpse into the humor and affection he had for life. His send-off, which he wanted to be “funny and joyous and sentimental,” is reflective of the way he entertained his audiences over the years. Though he passed away in 1961, his legacy continues to inspire the British entertainment scene, and his dog-loving personality remains an inspiration to many.