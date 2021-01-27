Paul Rozowsky Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul Rozowsky has Died .

Paul Rozowsky has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sadly Paul passed away a few minutes ago. We will always remember his zest for life, engaging personality and love for his family. My thoughts are with Debbie and his boys, and his loving sisters and their families. — David Shapiro (@davidshapiro61) January 27, 2021

David Shapiro @davidshapiro61 · 5h It’s been a sad week. Having lost my brother, my dear friend, Paul Rozowsky was struck down last Friday, walking to work in Cape Town. Paul and I have lots of war stories from his time on the floor of the JSE. Photo from 1990. I’m praying for his full recovery