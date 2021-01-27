Paul Rozowsky Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul Rozowsky has Died .

Paul Rozowsky Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul Rozowsky has Died .

Paul Rozowsky has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

David Shapiro @davidshapiro61 · 5h It’s been a sad week. Having lost my brother, my dear friend, Paul Rozowsky was struck down last Friday, walking to work in Cape Town. Paul and I have lots of war stories from his time on the floor of the JSE. Photo from 1990. I’m praying for his full recovery

