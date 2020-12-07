Paul Sarbanes Death -Dead – Obituary :Senator Paul Sarbanes, the State of Maryland mourns a statesman.
Paul Sarbanes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
With the passing of Senator Paul Sarbanes, the State of Maryland mourns a statesman.
I will be praying for his children Congressman @JohnSarbanes , Michael, and Janet. They have my deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/DAGy9dRVlx
— Cory McCray (@SenatorMcCray) December 7, 2020
