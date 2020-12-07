Paul Sarbanes Death -Dead – Obituary :Senator Paul Sarbanes, the State of Maryland mourns a statesman.

Paul Sarbanes Death -Dead – Obituary :Senator Paul Sarbanes, the State of Maryland mourns a statesman.

Paul Sarbanes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Cory McCray @SenatorMcCray With the passing of Senator Paul Sarbanes, the State of Maryland mourns a statesman. I will be praying for his children Congressman @JohnSarbanes , Michael, and Janet. They have my deepest condolences.

