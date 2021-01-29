Paul Settle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Paul Settle has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Paul Settle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Settle – volunteer, fan and friend. A familiar face to many who atttended West fixtures, Paul will be sadly missed by everyone associated with the club.https://t.co/zezKGjOD6S — West Didsbury & Chorlton AFC ⚪️⚫️ (@WD_CFC) January 29, 2021

West Didsbury & Chorlton AFC @WD_CFC The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Settle – volunteer, fan and friend. A familiar face to many who atttended West fixtures, Paul will be sadly missed by everyone associated with the club.

NOTICE.