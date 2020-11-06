Paul Shanley Death -Dead : Former Catholic priest and convicted child rapist Paul Shanley has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Catholic priest and convicted child rapist Paul Shanley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

Police in Ware confirm that disgraced former priest Paul Shanley, who served prison time after being convicted of child rape in the clergy sex abuse scandal, has died. He was 89.

” Boston 25 News on Twitter: “#BREAKING: Former Catholic priest and convicted child rapist Paul Shanley has died, police said. He was 89 years old. ”

#BREAKING: Former Catholic priest and convicted child rapist Paul Shanley has died, police said. He was 89 years old. https://t.co/zYBdJ5NUv2 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 6, 2020

Tributes

———————— –