By | December 2, 2020
Paul Shapiro Death -Dead – Obituaries: Paul R. Shapiro , WWII veteran has Died -.
Paul R. Shapiro , WWII veteran has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

” Jared Cohen on Twitter: “My grandfather Paul R. Shapiro died last night at the age of 94. He was a WWII veteran and served bravely in the Asia-Pacific theater through the end of the war. Last year I was honored to pin his medals on him. I miss him already. Pls help me honor his service w/a RT.”

