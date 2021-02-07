Paul Taylor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul Taylor, the engineer who created the TTY machine for the deaf has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Paul Taylor, the engineer who created the TTY machine for the deaf has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Paul Taylor, the engineer who created the TTY machine for the deaf, has died https://t.co/JV17EBsGxv
— ken montenegro (@kmontenegro) February 7, 2021
ken montenegro @kmontenegro Paul Taylor, the engineer who created the TTY machine for the deaf, has died
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.