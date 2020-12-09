Paul Tocci Death -Dead – Obituary : Paul Tocci has Died .

Patrick Ochoa 21 hrs · Heaven gained the most solid genuine soul I have ever met. Paul Tocci, words can’t even describe what you meant to me and so many others every time I hear your name from anyone it’s always good things you’ve helped so many people I don’t think I’ve ever heard anything bad about you. You had the biggest heart and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. I definitely would not be in the position I am in today if I never met you thank you for everything you’ve done for me everything you’ve showed me and taught me I’ll never forget you gone but never forgotten. May you rest in the sweetest peace. I hope you get endless amounts of snow up there and don’t forget to send some our way. Us employees and managers will take it from here your legacy will live on forever don’t you worry. We love you Paul sincerely the “hour slut”.