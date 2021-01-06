Paul Vangrossi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul Vangrossi has Died .

Paul Vangrossi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Megan Bolger 14 hrs · GoFundMe · As some of you know my brother, Paul passed away very suddenly. My amazing sister in law, Amanda, beautiful niece Layla, and sweet nephew Vinny are now left to pick up the pieces. Please consider donating any amount to help them during this difficult time.

Source: (20+) Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Conor Webber wrote

I’m so sorry, Megan. I hope y’all can find some peace during this difficult time.

LeeAnn Elliott wrote

Oh, Megan! I am so very, very sorry!! I will hold you and your family in my prayers. 💓

Valerie Paregian Osiecki wrote

Oh Megan. I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved brother. My heart breaks for you and your family. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.

Charissa Foster wrote

I am so sorry to hear of your loss my prayers are with you and your family❤️

Jennifer Rouse Smith wrote

Megan, I’m so very sorry to hear this. Keeping you and your family in my prayers! The kids are so lucky to have their Aunt Megan! .

My deepest sympathy to the Vangrossi family.

Eric Sable wrote

I’m so sorry to hear. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family

Tammy Slagle wrote

Omg…I am so sorry to hear this!!! Praying for you and your family!!!

Josephine DeMarco McCoy wrote

So sorry for your loss Megan. Prayers for you and your family.

Liz Angelucci wrote

Oh no Megan I am so sorry. God bless all of you.

Nora Haase wrote

I’m thinking of you and your mom. So sorry.

Sharon Gallagher Lezotte wrote

Megan, I’m shocked and heart broken for you and your mother!

Please message me with the arrangements

· Reply · 12h

Courtney Kiehler Massey

Oh I’m so sorry!! Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.

Alex Dougherty wrote

I’m so sorry for your loss Megan. You and your family are in my thoughts

Diane Creasy wrote

So sorry for your loss . Prayers and love to your family. ❤️

Katie Griffith wrote

I’m so sorry, Megan. I hope you and your family find peace and comfort.

