Paul Varelans Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : UFC fighter Paul Varelans has Died .

UFC fighter Paul Varelans has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

UFC fighter Paul Varelans, whose 6′8″, 300-pound frame garnered him the nickname “The Polar Bear,” has died a month after he contracted COVID-19.https://t.co/8ODmlUbf8T — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 17, 2021

