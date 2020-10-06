Paul-Victor Winters Death – Dead : Paul-Victor Winters Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
We are heartbroken by the death of our dear friend and colleague Paul-Victor Winters, one of our longtime Winter Getaway Faculty. His poems were tender, funny, warm, and brilliant, just like him.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
I love this poem by Paul-Victor Winters. I am so sad he is gone. What a dear heart. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ysyFS9nV2X
— stephanie cawley (@_s_cawley) October 5, 2020
An amazing poet and friend to Poetry-Go-Round, Paul-Victor Winters passed away suddenly this morning. No words. This is a sad day for our poetry family.
Goddamnit. Just heard that Paul-Victor Winters died. What a lovely man. Went to grad school with him, & he introduced me to Norman Dubie, which changed my life. Utterly & authentically himself, which is quite an accomplishment in the literary world. Sir, you are irreplaceable 💜
— Simeon Berry (@simeonberry) October 5, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.