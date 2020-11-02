Paul Walden Death -Dead : Former players 57 yr old Paul Walden has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former players 57 yr old Paul Walden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“Basford United FC on Twitter: “Extremely sad news as the club has been made aware of the passing of one of our former players 57 yr old Paul Walden. Paul played in our 1988 @nottsfa cup winners side & played Suns for AD Bulwell. Managing a host on Lincs clubs.Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. ”

