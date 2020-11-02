Paul Walden Death -Dead : Former players 57 yr old Paul Walden has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

“Basford United FC on Twitter: “Extremely sad news as the club has been made aware of the passing of one of our former players 57 yr old Paul Walden. Paul played in our 1988 @nottsfa cup winners side & played Suns for AD Bulwell. Managing a host on Lincs clubs.Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. ”

Extremely sad news as the club has been made aware of the passing of one of our former players 57 yr old Paul Walden. Paul played in our 1988 @nottsfa cup winners side & played Suns for AD Bulwell. Managing a host on Lincs clubs.Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/U2WCdTgBU4 — Basford United FC (@Basfordutdfc) November 2, 2020

Tributes

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Skegness Town manager Paul Walden. Known to all as 'Wally', he was a well-known figure within the game and brought success to many of the clubs he was involved with. RIP Paul 'Wally' Waldenhttps://t.co/yMWep5Xfej pic.twitter.com/OcLCCY0qRy — Skegness Town FC (@skegnesstownfc) November 2, 2020