Paul Westphal Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul Westphal has Died .
Paul Westphal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Tonight we remember the legacy of Paul Westphal 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/vqS10CRtrP
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 4, 2021
Phoenix Suns @Suns Tonight we remember the legacy of Paul Westphal
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.