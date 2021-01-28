Paul Wood Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :lifelong Charlton supporter Paul Wood has Died .

Paul Wood Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :lifelong Charlton supporter Paul Wood has Died .

lifelong Charlton supporter Paul Wood has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Charlton Athletic FC @CAFCofficial The club are saddened to hear of the passing of lifelong Charlton supporter Paul Wood, who died this week at the age of 58. Paul was the Managing Director at Andrews Sykes, who have been partners of the club and community trust for many years.

