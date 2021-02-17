Pauline Bowman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pauline Bowman has Died .

Pauline Bowman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

It is with deep sorrow that I share the passing of our mother, Ms. Pauline Bowman. She battled Covid for many weeks before transitioning on Valentine’s Day. Our mother raised us to live our lives with love and joy with and for each other. I share her legacy with all of you. pic.twitter.com/FseecD3v9r — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) February 16, 2021

