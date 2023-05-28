PCOS: Bebe Rexha Discusses Her Experience with PCOS Diagnosis and Body Positivity

Bebe Rexha Shuts Down Body-Shamers and Talks About Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Since her rise to fame, Bebe Rexha has been continuously targeted by body-shamers who have been commenting on her weight. However, the pop star recently took to The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 25 to talk about her diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and how common the condition actually is. According to the CDC, PCOS affects as many as 5 million women in the US.

Rexha clapped back at the commenters who have been body-shaming her for her weight gain, stating that body-shaming hasn’t been cute in at least 20 years. She took to Twitter in April to call out social media users who have been commenting on her weight, writing, “A bitch likes to eat!” When Hudson asked about her body-positive message, Rexha explained that seeing such comments has been affecting her mental health, and that it’s time for people to stop talking about other people’s weight.

According to Rexha, she was diagnosed with PCOS last year, and she rapidly gained weight, jumping about 30 pounds or more. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects the ovaries and can cause symptoms such as irregular periods, ovarian cysts, acne, and rapid weight gain, among others. Despite the condition being common among women, many are unaware of it until they are diagnosed.

Rexha’s openness about her diagnosis is commendable, as it helps to raise awareness about the condition and reduce the stigma surrounding it. She is not the only celebrity who has been open about their diagnosis of PCOS. Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse also revealed her diagnosis on Dancing With the Stars in 2017 and said that she too rapidly gained weight. Pieterse said that it was one of the hardest things she has ever been through, and she had no idea what was going on or how to solve it.

Apart from the physical symptoms, PCOS can also have a significant impact on a woman’s mental health. Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing anxiety, depression, and eating disorders. Moreover, the constant scrutiny and body-shaming that women with PCOS face can further exacerbate these mental health issues.

Therefore, it’s essential to break the stigma surrounding PCOS and other hormonal disorders, and to encourage open conversations about them. By doing so, we can create a more supportive and understanding environment for women with PCOS and other hormonal disorders. It’s time to stop body-shaming and start showing love and positivity towards all body types.

