“PCOS weight gain”: PCOS Diagnosis Leads Bebe Rexha to Discuss Weight Gain

Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Her Weight Gain and PCOS Diagnosis

Bebe Rexha, the pop star known for her hits like “Meant to Be” and “I’m A Mess,” recently opened up about her weight gain and PCOS diagnosis on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” During the show, she shared that she read comments on a TikTok video of herself where someone mentioned her weight gain. While she understood why the person wrote that comment, she admitted that it was still tough to read.

Being in the public eye, Rexha understands that her weight gain comes with the territory. However, she emphasized that we should not be talking about people’s weight in 2023. She also added that she likes to eat, and her weight gain was due to her PCOS diagnosis.

PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal disorder that affects as many as 5 million U.S. women of reproductive age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some of the symptoms are weight gain, irregular periods, hair growth, acne, and infertility. Rexha shared that when she visited the doctor last year, she was diagnosed with PCOS, which is one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and become obese.

The Grammy-nominated artist revealed that she jumped over 30 pounds quickly due to her diagnosis. While she struggled with her weight and the way she looks, she emphasized the importance of being positive and showing people love.

Rexha also shared that she has been struggling with food forever, starting when she got her first record deal. Her record company told her that she needed to lose 20 pounds to get into “bootcamp shape” to pursue her career. This kind of pressure has been put on many artists, and Rexha’s honesty about her struggles helps break down the stigma.

The singer’s openness about her weight gain and PCOS diagnosis has been praised by many, including those who also have the condition. Her message of positivity and self-love is essential for anyone struggling with their weight or health issues. It’s a reminder that we should be kind to ourselves and others and not let societal pressures dictate how we feel about our bodies.

In conclusion, Bebe Rexha’s honesty about her weight gain and PCOS diagnosis is a powerful message to her fans and anyone struggling with their weight. Her message of positivity and self-love is a reminder that we should not let societal pressures dictate how we feel about our bodies. Instead, we should be kind to ourselves and others, show love, and be positive.

News Source : Joyann Jeffrey

Source Link :Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Weight Gain Following PCOS Diagnosis/