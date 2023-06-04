PDF converter: Looking for alternatives to LightPDF? Check out these top tools and similar sites.

Best LightPDF Alternatives for PDF Tools

If you frequently work with PDF files, you know how frustrating it can be to deal with large file sizes. Many services have a PDF size limit when sending, and the number of sheets in a PDF file can result in a large PDF file. But don’t worry, there are now online PDF compress sites that you can use for free. Here are some of the best LightPDF alternatives for PDF tools.

iLovePDF

iLovePDF is a great option for compressing PDF files. It offers a variety of interesting features that are very complete, ranging from Merge PDF, Split PDF, Compress PDF, PDF to Word, PDF to Powerpoint, PDF to Excel, and many more. In addition, you can also edit and compress PDFs freely every day. But make sure you register for an account first to use this site.

PDF Compressor

PDF Compressor is one of the sites that offers services to reduce PDF size as a Best LightPDF alternative. Not only that, this service also offers a variety of other services, ranging from PDF conversion, PDF extractor, to PDF merging. Although you compress PDF file, it will not reduce quality of PDF file, you can still zoom and print it properly. It also offers a completely free service, except that compressing process is often slow during peak user hours.

PDF2Go

PDF2Go offers 2 PDF compress options, first you can use Basic Compression or a small size reduction but maximum PDF quality. The second method is Strong Compression, which means maximum size reduction but decreased file quality. Even so, you can still choose to have compression results to your liking. By using this site, you can reduce size of document as much as possible so that it does not take up a lot of space when it is placed on the phone memory.

docuPUB

Basic and Strong Compression options in PDF2Go not enough? Try docuPUB instead! In this free PDF compress website, you can choose 4 results: low compression, maximum quality, medium compression, medium quality, high compression, low quality, maximum compression, lowest quality. You can also choose compression level of images in your PDF in ppi. There are also options to remove PDF bookmarks, PDF threads, and more.

These are some of the best LightPDF alternatives for similar tools to get the best out of your files. With these online PDF compress sites, you can easily reduce the size of your PDF files and make them easier to send and store.

