“PE rattan wicker chairs” : SLOTFX9 Brown PE Rattan Wicker Chairs with Soft Cushions and Glass Coffee Table – 5 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set for Balcony Patio Conversation and Bistro Décor by SereneLife

Brown PE Rattan Wicker Chairs with Soft Cushion and Glass Coffee Table – SereneLife 5 Piece Outdoor Balcony Patio Conversation Bistro Set with Accessories and Decor – SLOTFX9



Price: $313.11

(as of Jun 04,2023 05:57:47 UTC – Details)





Outdoor Serenelife: The Perfect Addition to Your Home

Outdoor Serenelife is a 4-piece furniture set that will transform your outdoor space into a serene and comfortable haven. This modern patio furniture set is perfect for indoor and outdoor use, making it the perfect addition to your home. With its water-resistant cushion seats and glass coffee table, it is designed to provide you with the ultimate comfort and convenience.

One of the key features of this furniture set is the soft cushion seats that come with it. The 4pc set includes water-resistant cushion seats that give you extra comfort, and covers that can be removed for easy cleaning and maintenance. The cushions are designed to provide the perfect balance of softness and support, ensuring that you can sit comfortably for hours on end. Whether you want to read a book, have a cup of tea, or simply relax, these cushion seats will provide you with the perfect place to do so.

In addition to the cushion seats, the set also comes with a glass coffee table. The coffee table has a tempered glass top that is strong and light, making it easy to move around. The glass top is also easy to clean with a simple wash of water, ensuring that it always looks its best. The coffee table is the perfect place to put your drinks, snacks, or even a book. It is also a great place to put your feet up and relax.

Setting up the furniture set is easy and straightforward. The set comes with 2 corner chairs (29.1″x29.1″x25.4″), 1 armless chair (25.2″x29.1″x25″), 1 ottoman chair (25.2″x29.1″x12.2″), and a coffee table (25.2″x25.2″x12.2″). The set is designed to be easy to set up with the included tools, and can be disassembled for convenient storage. This means that you can easily move the furniture set around your home, or even take it with you when you go on vacation.

One of the greatest advantages of this furniture set is that it can be used both indoors and outdoors. The set features anti-rust and anti-corrosion treatment, ensuring that it will last for a long time. This means that you can use it in your patio, porch, backyard, balcony, poolside, garden, or any other suitable space in your home. The furniture set is designed to meet the purpose of decorating the leisure places you need.

In conclusion, the Outdoor Serenelife furniture set is the perfect addition to your home. With its soft cushion seats, glass coffee table, and easy assembly, it is designed to provide you with the ultimate comfort and convenience. Whether you want to relax by the pool, read a book on your balcony, or simply have a cup of tea on your patio, this furniture set will provide you with the perfect place to do so. So why wait? Get your Outdoor Serenelife furniture set today and start enjoying the ultimate comfort and convenience that it provides!



