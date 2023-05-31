peach soda juice recipe: Najma Naz’s Special Peach Soda Juice Recipe for a Refreshing Summer Drink

Peach Soda Juice Recipe: Aaroo Ka Special Sharbat

Introduction

Summer is the season of refreshing drinks and cool beverages. One such drink is Peach Soda Juice, also known as Aaroo Ka Special Sharbat in the Indian subcontinent. This drink is not only refreshing and delicious, but it is also very easy to make at home. In this article, we will share with you the recipe for making Peach Soda Juice at home.

Ingredients Required

To make Peach Soda Juice, you will need the following ingredients:

1 peach

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup soda water

Ice cubes

Salt (optional)

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make Peach Soda Juice:

Step 1: Cut the peach into small pieces and remove the pit. Put the pieces in a blender and blend until smooth.

Step 2: In a saucepan, add sugar, water, and salt (if using). Heat the mixture until the sugar dissolves completely.

Step 3: Add the blended peach to the sugar syrup and stir well. Let it cool down to room temperature.

Step 4: Once the peach mixture has cooled down, add lemon juice and stir well.

Step 5: In a glass, add ice cubes and pour the peach mixture over the ice.

Step 6: Add soda water to the glass and stir gently.

Step 7: Garnish the glass with a slice of peach and serve chilled.

Benefits of Peach Soda Juice

Peach Soda Juice is not only a refreshing drink, but it also has several health benefits:

Peaches are a good source of vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system.

Peaches are also rich in antioxidants, which help prevent oxidative damage to the body.

Lemon juice is a good source of vitamin C and helps improve digestion.

Soda water can help relieve indigestion and bloating.

Conclusion

Peach Soda Juice is a perfect summer drink that is both refreshing and healthy. You can enjoy this drink with your family and friends, and it is sure to be a hit with everyone. So, try making this delicious drink at home and beat the summer heat in style!

