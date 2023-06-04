Peach Vodka Drinks: Top Peach Vodka Cocktails Highlighting a Peach Wine Slush Recipe

Get ready to mix up the best peach vodka cocktails and frozen summer slushies!

Peach vodka cocktails should be a staple in everyone’s drink repertoire. They are the perfect blend of sweet, fruity flavors with the smooth kick of vodka, making them an irresistible choice for warm weather and parties. Whether you are a newbie to the world of cocktails or a seasoned pro, these recipes are sure to please.

Peach Vodka Cocktail Recipes

Peach Bellini

Ingredients:

– 1 cup fresh or frozen peaches

– 1/4 cup peach vodka

– 1/4 cup peach schnapps

– 1 bottle of chilled champagne or sparkling wine

Instructions:

1. In a blender, puree the peaches until smooth.

2. Add the peach vodka and peach schnapps to the blender and blend until combined.

3. Pour the mixture into champagne flutes, filling each glass about halfway.

4. Top each glass with chilled champagne or sparkling wine.

5. Garnish with a slice of fresh peach and serve immediately.

Peach Fizz

Ingredients:

– 2 oz peach vodka

– 1 oz fresh lime juice

– 1/2 oz simple syrup

– club soda

– peach slices for garnish

Instructions:

1. In a shaker, combine the peach vodka, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup.

2. Add ice to the shaker and shake well.

3. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice.

4. Top the glass with club soda.

5. Garnish with fresh peach slices and serve immediately.

Peach Margarita

Ingredients:

– 2 oz peach vodka

– 1 oz fresh lime juice

– 1/2 oz triple sec

– 1/2 oz agave nectar

– salt for rimming

– peach slices for garnish

Instructions:

1. Rim a glass with salt.

2. In a shaker, combine the peach vodka, fresh lime juice, triple sec, and agave nectar.

3. Add ice to the shaker and shake well.

4. Strain the mixture into the salt-rimmed glass filled with ice.

5. Garnish with fresh peach slices and serve immediately.

Frozen Peach Vodka Slushie Recipes

Peach Vodka Slushie

Ingredients:

– 2 cups frozen peaches

– 1 cup peach vodka

– 1/4 cup orange juice

– 2 tbsp honey

– 1 cup ice

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine the frozen peaches, peach vodka, orange juice, and honey.

2. Add the ice to the blender and blend until smooth.

3. Pour the mixture into glasses and serve immediately.

Peach Mango Vodka Slushie

Ingredients:

– 2 cups frozen peaches

– 1 cup peach vodka

– 1 cup frozen mango chunks

– 1/4 cup lime juice

– 2 tbsp honey

– 1 cup ice

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine the frozen peaches, peach vodka, frozen mango chunks, lime juice, and honey.

2. Add the ice to the blender and blend until smooth.

3. Pour the mixture into glasses and serve immediately.

Peach Raspberry Vodka Slushie

Ingredients:

– 2 cups frozen peaches

– 1 cup peach vodka

– 1 cup frozen raspberries

– 1/4 cup lemon juice

– 2 tbsp honey

– 1 cup ice

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine the frozen peaches, peach vodka, frozen raspberries, lemon juice, and honey.

2. Add the ice to the blender and blend until smooth.

3. Pour the mixture into glasses and serve immediately.

Conclusion

These peach vodka cocktail and slushie recipes are perfect for any occasion, from a summer barbecue to a girls’ night in. The combination of sweet, fruity flavors and vodka creates a refreshing and delicious drink that is sure to impress. So, grab your blender and get ready to mix up some of the best peach vodka cocktails and frozen summer slushies!

