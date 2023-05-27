Peacock Live Stream: Peacock’s Schedule, Performers, and Viewing Options

The Indy 500 Returns for its 107th Running

The “greatest spectacle in racing” returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Memorial Day weekend. The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday (May 28).

Starting Lineup

This year’s starting lineup will include Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon, Katherine Legge, Alexander Rossi, Tony Kanaan, Takuma Sato, Rinus VeeKay, Helio Castroneves, Colton Herta, Devin DeFrancesco, Sting Ray Robb, Jack Harvey and Graham Rahal, who is replacing Stefan Wilson after he was injured during practice earlier in the week.

Legge returns to the race track as the only female driver in the 2023 Indy 500 and the ninth woman to race overall.

Sato will attempt to become the first driver in history to win three Indy 500s with three teams, while four-time Indy winner Castroneves will try his hand at a record fifth win.

Academy Award-nominated actor Adam Driver will serve as the Indy 500 honorary starter.

How to Stream the Indy 500 Live

Coverage of this year’s Indy 500 will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC and NBC.com.

How can you watch the Indy 500 live on TV? Catch every lap live on NBC and Peacock. You can stream NBC and other local and cable channels on platforms such as SlingTV, DirectTV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

Who Is Performing at the Indy 500?

Grammy winner Jewel is slated to perform the national anthem on Sunday. World-renowned opera singer and Indianapolis-native Angela Brown will sing “God Bless America” during the pre-race ceremony. Brown last performed the song at the Indy 500 in 2017.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of the Indy 500. Tune in to watch the action and cheer on your favorite driver.

