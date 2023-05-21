Peacock Tortured in Madhya Pradesh Video – focus keyword “Atul” (the identified suspect) : Peacock Tortured in Madhya Pradesh Video Sparks Outrage, Suspect Identified as Atul

Man identified as Atul accused of brutally plucking feathers of peacock in Madhya Pradesh leading to its death

A disturbing video of a man in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, stripping the feathers of a peacock has caused outrage on social media. The incident resulted in the bird’s death, and the accused, identified as Atul, was seen plucking the feathers while his friend filmed and a song played in the background. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gaurav Sharma stated that the youth was identified based on the bike seen in the viral video, and the investigation into the matter is ongoing. The accused was not at home when the police team arrived, and the arrest is imminent. The incident has attracted attention on social media, with many people expressing their outrage at the animal cruelty.

News Source : ANI

