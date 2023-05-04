“Peak Power Demand Projection” : Central Electricity Authority slightly lowers its projection for peak power demand in FY30

Central Electricity Authority projects peak power demand of 335 GW and 2.28 trillion units of electricity for 2029-30

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has projected a peak power demand of 335 GW and 2.28 trillion units of electricity for the year 2029-30. This is slightly lower than the 340 GW peak demand anticipated by the authority in its last report in 2020. The reassessment was seen as necessary after pandemic-related delays in some projects, India’s updated nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement, change in the cost trajectory of battery energy storage systems, and green hydrogen production, among others.

Additional coal-based power required to meet electricity demand

An additional 16,204.5 MW of coal-based power will be required to meet the electricity demand in 2029-30 apart from the 26,900 MW currently under construction. A renewable energy-based capacity of 180.4 GW – 145.9 GW solar and 34.5 GW wind – is estimated in the given timeline in addition to the 117 GW currently in the planning and implementation stage. An additional capacity of 389 MW of large hydro projects is also required till 2030 apart from the capacity of 11,494 MW currently under construction.

Reduction in thermal power and increase in clean energy-based capacity

The share of thermal power will reduce to 35.5% in the installed capacity in 2029-30 from 57% currently because of the projected renewable energy capacity addition. On the other hand, clean energy-based capacity in the period will increase to 62.4% as compared to 41.4% as of March 2023. The non-fossil fuel-based capacity is likely to be at 500.6 GW, which is in line with the government’s target, constituting about 64% of the total capacity mix. The battery energy storage system capacity estimate for FY30 is up to 41.65 GW from the 27 GW projected in the previous report because of the government’s latest push for storage.

Dynamic factors

The impact of electric vehicles considered in the projected peak demand in 2029-30 is 3 GW while the electricity requirement is pegged at 15 billion units in energy requirement. Energy requirement offset due to solar rooftop installation has been estimated at 34.8 billion units and that due to solar pump installation at 2.4 billion units for the timeline. Additional energy requirement on account of green hydrogen production of around 10 million tonnes, considering only 5 million tonnes load on the grid, has been estimated as 250 billion units.

Conclusion

The CEA’s projection of peak power demand for 2029-30 indicates the need for significant expansion in India’s power generation capacity. The emphasis on renewable energy and the reduction in thermal power is a positive step towards meeting the country’s climate goals. However, the additional coal-based power required to meet the demand highlights the challenges in transitioning to a clean energy system. It is crucial for the government and the energy industry to work towards increasing renewable energy-based capacity while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

News Source : Shilpa Samant

Source Link :Central Electricity Authority revises down FY30 peak power demand projection a tad/