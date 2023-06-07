peanut butter cake recipe.: Peanut Butter Cake Recipe with a Vintage Twist!

Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Cake (Retro Recipe!)

Peanut butter is one of the most versatile and beloved ingredients in the world of baking. From cookies to cakes, this nutty spread can be used in a variety of desserts to add a rich, creamy flavor that can’t be beat. And when it comes to classic peanut butter desserts, few recipes are as tried-and-true as old fashioned peanut butter cake.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups whole milk

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 9-inch cake pan. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and peanut butter together until smooth and creamy. Add the sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla extract. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the peanut butter mixture in three parts, alternating with the milk. Be sure to start and end with the dry ingredients. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Transfer the cake to a wire rack and let it cool completely before frosting.

Frosting:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup creamy peanut butter

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and peanut butter together until smooth and creamy. Add the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract, and beat until light and fluffy. Frost the cooled cake and serve.

Why You’ll Love This Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Cake:

There are so many reasons to love this classic cake recipe. For one, it’s incredibly easy to make – no complicated techniques or hard-to-find ingredients required. Plus, the rich, peanut buttery flavor is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. Whether you’re looking for a dessert to bring to a potluck or an after-school snack, this cake is sure to be a hit.

But perhaps the best thing about this recipe is its retro charm. There’s something undeniably nostalgic about biting into a slice of old fashioned peanut butter cake – it’s like taking a trip back in time to your grandmother’s kitchen. So if you’re looking for a dessert that’s both delicious and full of vintage appeal, give this recipe a try.

Conclusion:

Old fashioned peanut butter cake is a timeless dessert that’s sure to please. With its rich, nutty flavor and easy-to-make recipe, it’s the perfect dessert for any occasion. Whether you’re baking for a special occasion or just want to satisfy your sweet tooth, this cake is sure to hit the spot. So why not whip up a batch today and enjoy a taste of nostalgia?

