Peanut Chicken Recipe: SheKnows Presents Jamie Oliver’s Peanut Chicken Recipe with Only 5 Ingredients

Quick and Easy: Jamie Oliver’s Five-Ingredient Peanut Chicken Recipe

Cooking dinner every night can be a daunting task, especially when you’re short on time. But what if we told you that you could make a delicious and healthy meal in just fifteen minutes with only five ingredients? Well, Jamie Oliver’s five-ingredient peanut chicken recipe promises just that. With his creative knife technique and flavorful ingredients, Oliver’s peanut chicken is guaranteed to be a hit.

The first step in creating this dish is to use a knife to make a cross-hatch pattern on the chicken breasts. This technique helps the chicken cook faster and ensures that it’s seasoned inside and out. After rubbing the chicken with olive oil, salt, black pepper, and lime zest, it’s cooked over medium-high heat until it’s nicely seared on one side.

Next, the peanut sauce is made using grated fresh garlic, no-sugar added peanut butter, lime juice, and sliced red chilies. Once the chicken is flipped, the peanut sauce is added, and the pan is placed under the broiler until the chicken is cooked through and lightly charred. A sprinkle of lime zest finishes off the dish.

Not only is this recipe quick and easy, but it’s also versatile. You can serve the peanut chicken on skewers with extra peanut sauce for a take on chicken satay, use it as a filling for fresh rolls with mixed greens and herbs, or serve it on top of rice bowls with avocado and sliced cucumbers for an easy, satisfying meal.

Oliver’s five-ingredient peanut chicken recipe comes from his cookbook “5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food.” He’s known for creating recipes with as few ingredients as possible, so getting a delicious and healthy meal on the table doesn’t take up your entire evening.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a quick and easy dinner recipe that’s both healthy and delicious, Jamie Oliver’s five-ingredient peanut chicken recipe is definitely worth trying. With just five ingredients and fifteen minutes, you’ll have a flavorful meal that’s sure to please.

