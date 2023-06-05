“Peanut rice recipe”: A Simple Recipe for Peanut Rice, Also Known as Verkadalai Sadam in Tamil Nadu

Easy Variety Rice Recipe: Peanut Rice

Introduction

Peanut rice, also known as verkadalai sadam in Tamil, is a delicious and easy-to-make variety rice recipe that is perfect for lunch or dinner. This flavorful dish is made with cooked rice, roasted peanuts, and a blend of spices that give it a unique and delicious taste.

Ingredients

To make peanut rice, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups cooked rice

1/2 cup roasted peanuts

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp urad dal

1 tsp chana dal

2-3 dried red chillies

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp asafoetida

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

Method

To make peanut rice, follow these simple steps:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, and chana dal. Saute until the mustard seeds crackle and the dals turn golden brown. Add dried red chillies, turmeric powder, and asafoetida. Saute for a few seconds. Add roasted peanuts and saute for a minute. Add cooked rice and mix well. Add salt to taste and mix well. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Tips

Here are a few tips to make the perfect peanut rice:

Use leftover rice that has been refrigerated overnight for best results.

Roast the peanuts until they are slightly browned and fragrant.

Adjust the amount of red chillies according to your spice preference.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for a burst of flavor.

Conclusion

Peanut rice is a simple and delicious dish that can be made in no time. It is perfect for those days when you want to whip up something quick and easy for lunch or dinner. With its unique blend of spices and roasted peanuts, peanut rice is sure to become a family favorite. So go ahead and give this recipe a try, and enjoy the delicious taste of verkadalai sadam!

