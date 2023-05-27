“pedestrian accident Charlotte” today : Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian in Southeast Charlotte

Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian in southeast Charlotte today 2023.

A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in southeast Charlotte after being struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred late in the evening, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

