Pedestrian accident Today : Lakewood pedestrian killed after being hit, prompts closure of portion of Wadsworth Boulevard

Northbound Wadsworth Boulevard Closed After Pedestrian Fatality

On Thursday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Northbound Wadsworth Boulevard, resulting in the closure of the road between 2nd Ave. and 5th Ave. The Lakewood Police Department confirmed the incident and urged commuters to seek alternate routes.

Details of the Incident

The Lakewood Police Department has released few details about the incident, but it is known that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Northbound Wadsworth Boulevard. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, according to the Lakewood Police Department. There is no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Impact on Commuters

The closure of Northbound Wadsworth Boulevard between 2nd Ave. and 5th Ave. has had a significant impact on commuters in the area. Traffic has been diverted onto nearby streets, causing congestion and delays. The Lakewood Police Department is advising commuters to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours as authorities investigate the incident and clear the scene. The Lakewood Police Department has not indicated when the road will reopen.

Pedestrian Safety

Unfortunately, incidents like this one are all too common in Colorado and across the United States. Pedestrian fatalities have been on the rise in recent years, with distracted driving and pedestrian error cited as common causes.

It is important for both drivers and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings and follow traffic laws to prevent accidents. Drivers should never operate a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and should always be on the lookout for pedestrians, especially in areas with heavy foot traffic.

Pedestrians should use crosswalks and obey traffic signals, and should never assume that a driver can see them. It is also a good idea to wear reflective clothing or carry a flashlight when walking at night.

Conclusion

The closure of Northbound Wadsworth Boulevard following a pedestrian fatality is a tragic reminder of the importance of pedestrian safety. The Lakewood Police Department is urging commuters to seek alternate routes and avoid the area as they investigate the incident. It is up to all of us to do our part to prevent accidents and keep our roads safe for everyone.

News Source : KMGH – Denver Scripps

Source Link :Portion of Wadsworth Boulevard closed after pedestrian hit, killed in Lakewood/