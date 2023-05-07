“Pedestrian crash” Today : Brownsville pedestrian crash results in seven fatalities

Brownsville Pedestrian Crash Claims Seven Lives

Seven people have been killed and several others injured after a car drove into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas. The incident occurred on Sunday morning outside the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants. The driver has been detained and is being treated for injuries, and police are investigating whether the crash was intentional or accidental. Authorities have not identified the driver, who is facing at least one charge of reckless driving. The injured pedestrians were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor to serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and local police are performing tests on the driver to check for drug and alcohol use. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

News Source : Sneha Dey

Source Link :Seven dead after a pedestrian crash in Brownsville/