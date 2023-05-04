“Pedestrian fatality in Harker Heights” Today : Vehicle Fatally Hits Pedestrian in Harker Heights

Killeen Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Crash in Harker Heights

Harker Heights, Texas – A Killeen man lost his life in an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred on I-14 westbound at Indian Trail around 2:15 p.m. on May 3. According to the Harker Heights Police Department, the man was in the center lane of traffic when he was hit by a vehicle.

Preliminary Investigation

Police and fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after the accident was reported and provided medical assistance. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Elijah Chiasson, was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Chiasson had been in the center lane of traffic when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. An accident report was filed, and no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

Ongoing Investigation

The Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into the accident. The police have not released any additional information about the incident at this time.

Conclusion

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant when driving and walking on the roadways. Pedestrians should always use designated crosswalks and walkways, and drivers should remain alert and focused while driving to prevent accidents from occurring.

Bell County News

This accident is the latest in a string of accidents that have occurred in Bell County. The police urge everyone to exercise caution while driving and walking on the roads.

News Source : FOX 7 Austin

Source Link :Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Harker Heights/