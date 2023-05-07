“Pedestrian fatality near Waco” Today : Fatal Crash Near Waco Claims the Life of a Pedestrian

Fatal Crash Near Waco Claims Life of Pedestrian

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi-trailer on Northbound I-35, according to the Waco Police Department. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of the highway early on May 7, causing I-35 to be shut down for several hours. Although the scene has now been cleared, the victim’s name has not yet been released. The police have confirmed that there are no charges as of yet.

News Source : 6 News Digital (6News)

Source Link :Pedestrian killed in fatal crash near Waco/