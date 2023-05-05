Pedestrian Fatality Today : Cheyenne: Sought-After Pedestrian Found Deceased on I-80

Wyoming Highway Patrol Seeks Information on Fatal Hit-and-Run

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is appealing for help in finding the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 80 in Cheyenne last month. The incident occurred at mile marker 360.76, where Parsley Boulevard crosses over the highway, at around 8:41 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Dayron Lima Hernandez, was walking along the shoulder when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Sergeant Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said that Hernandez, a resident of Guatemala, had told authorities he was walking to Cheyenne to meet friends. He had previously been in contact with a Colorado State Patrol officer, but had not been reported missing. The driver who hit Hernandez did not stop, and investigators do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact their Cheyenne office at 307-777-8948. Coincidentally, the patrol is also looking for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on the Wind River Indian Reservation on the same day.

Of the 44 people who have died on Wyoming’s highways so far this year, five, or 11.36%, have been pedestrians, three of whom were killed in crashes on I-80.

The call for information comes as the Wyoming Highway Patrol releases figures for the state’s deadliest counties for traffic deaths in 2022. Laramie County, where the hit-and-run occurred, saw the highest number of fatal crashes, with 13.68% of all such incidents last year. Sweetwater County had the second-highest number of fatalities, with 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10. Albany and Park counties recorded eight fatalities, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each had seven.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol urges all drivers to be vigilant on the state’s highways and to report any suspicious or dangerous behavior they witness. With the public’s help, the police can bring hit-and-run drivers to justice and reduce the number of pedestrian fatalities on Wyoming’s roads.

News Source : KGAB AM 650

