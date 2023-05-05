“Pedestrian fatality” Today : Deputy in Florida hits and fatally injures pedestrian

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Early on Friday, a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a fatal pedestrian crash near U.S. 1 and Village Green Drive. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m., and the deputy was responding to a service call at the time.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the deputy’s car struck a pedestrian, killing them. The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash. Meanwhile, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

Sheriff Ken Mascara expressed his condolences to the victim’s family in a statement, stating that they are “heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident and extend our deepest sympathies to the pedestrian’s loved ones.” He also added that their “thoughts and prayers are also with the deputy during this extremely difficult time.”

The identity of the victim has not been released, and it is unclear if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. It is also unknown if the deputy was operating the vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated.

The incident is a reminder of the importance of road safety for pedestrians and drivers alike. Pedestrians should always use crosswalks when crossing the street, and drivers should remain vigilant and attentive to their surroundings.

This unfortunate event also highlights the risks that law enforcement officers face when responding to calls. While they strive to serve and protect their communities, they are also at risk of accidents and injuries while on duty.

The Florida Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash and provide updates as they become available. In the meantime, the community mourns the loss of the pedestrian and hopes for a speedy recovery for the deputy involved.

News Source : WPBF

Source Link :Pedestrian struck and killed by deputy in Florida/