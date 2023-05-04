Pedestrian fatality Today : Fatal Car Accident on Wall Triana Hwy Involving Pedestrian.

Pedestrian Killed in Madison, Alabama

On Thursday morning, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car just south of Wall Triana Hwy. The incident occurred near Wall Triana Hwy and I-565. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI) and law enforcement responded to the scene shortly before 4:30 a.m. on May 4. According to Don Webster of HEMSI, one pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Identity of the Victim Unknown

As of 9 a.m., Madison Police could not relay any information regarding the incident. The identity of the victim has not been released. It is currently unclear if the driver is facing any charges related to the death.

Stay Informed with WAFF 48

For the latest news, sports, and weather updates, be sure to subscribe to WAFF 48’s YouTube channel. Stay informed and up-to-date on the latest events happening in Madison and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Conclusion

The incident serves as a reminder to all drivers to be cautious when driving in areas with pedestrians. Pedestrians are vulnerable to injuries and fatalities in accidents involving cars. It is important to obey traffic laws and take necessary precautions to prevent accidents like these from happening.

News Source : https://www.waff.com

Source Link :Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Wall Triana Hwy./