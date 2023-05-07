“Pedestrian fatality” Today : Fatal crash in Calhoun County claims pedestrian’s life

Fatal crash in Calhoun County claims pedestrian’s life

A pedestrian was killed in Calhoun County, Florida after being hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The accident occurred on County Road 167 at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was reportedly wearing dark clothing and walking in the northbound lanes of the road.

The driver of the car was unable to see the pedestrian and hit them. The identity of the pedestrian remains unknown at this time. The accident is a reminder for pedestrians to always wear bright or reflective clothing when walking on or near roads to increase visibility and reduce the risk of accidents.

News Source: https://www.wjhg.com

Source Link: a href=”https://www.wjhg.com/2023/05/07/pedestrian-killed-calhoun-count-crash/”>Pedestrian killed in Calhoun County crash/