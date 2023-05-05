“Pedestrian fatality” Today : Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Lakewood Leads to Partial Reopening of Wadsworth Boulevard

Pedestrian Killed in Lakewood, Colorado: Northbound Wadsworth Boulevard Closed for Investigation

On Thursday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed in Lakewood, Colorado, leading to the closure of a portion of northbound Wadsworth Boulevard. The Lakewood Police Department reported that the road was closed between 2nd Ave. and 5th Ave. for almost two hours as the traffic team began its investigation.

The incident occurred on May 5, 2023, and details about the crash, including if the driver remained on-scene, were not immediately available. This is a developing story, and the Lakewood Police Department stated that it will be updated as more information becomes available.

The closure of the road caused significant traffic congestion in the area, and the police department advised motorists to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing. The investigation could take several hours, according to the department.

Pedestrian accidents are a serious concern in Colorado, and the state has taken several measures to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries caused by such accidents. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), pedestrian fatalities increased by 30% from 2018 to 2020. In 2020, there were 93 pedestrian fatalities in the state, up from 70 in 2018.

To address this issue, CDOT launched a statewide campaign in March 2021, aimed at reducing pedestrian accidents. The campaign, called “Heads Up, Colorado,” encourages pedestrians and drivers to be more aware of their surroundings and take steps to prevent accidents. The campaign includes billboards, radio ads, and social media posts, and it also provides safety tips for pedestrians and drivers.

The Lakewood Police Department has not yet released any information on the cause of the accident or if any charges will be filed against the driver involved. However, the department has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact them.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving in areas with heavy foot traffic and to be aware of pedestrians at all times. Pedestrians should also take steps to ensure their safety, such as using marked crosswalks and wearing reflective clothing when walking at night.

The closure of northbound Wadsworth Boulevard caused inconvenience for motorists, but the investigation is necessary to determine the cause of the accident and prevent future incidents. The Lakewood Police Department will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.

News Source : Denver 7 Colorado News (KMGH)

